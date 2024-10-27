Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana has reportedly affected around 36 lakh people across the state, according to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari. The cyclone has disrupted life in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks across 14 districts and 426 wards in 31 urban areas.

Minister Pujari provided an update on the situation, highlighting the extensive damage and the government’s ongoing efforts to provide relief and support to the affected populations. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. We are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and provide necessary aid,” he stated.

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore, and Bhadrak, where heavy rains and strong winds have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and homes. Despite the extensive damage, the state government has successfully managed to avoid any human casualties, thanks to timely evacuations and effective disaster management strategies.