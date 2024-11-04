Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Dana has left a trail of destruction across Odisha, affecting over 41 lakh people and causing damages estimated at Rs 600 crore. The severe cyclonic storm, which struck the eastern coast, brought torrential rains and high-speed winds, leading to widespread flooding and significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

According to the state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, the worst-hit districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara, with other districts such as Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack also experiencing severe impacts. “The preliminary assessment indicates extensive damage, and the total loss is pegged at around Rs 600 crore,” Pujari stated.

The cyclone affected 166 blocks across 14 districts, with 11,637 villages impacted. The state government has initiated relief operations, evacuating over 8 lakh people to 6,210 cyclone relief centers. Despite the extensive damage, the government’s proactive measures ensured a ‘zero casualty’ target was achieved.

The Energy Department reported the maximum damage, with efforts underway to restore power and road connectivity. The state government has directed all departments to submit detailed damage reports, which will be compiled and sent to the central government for assistance. “We have central funds available, and the state government will begin disbursing compensation for crop and individual damages soon,” Pujari added.