Cyclone Dana over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past 3 hours and lay centred at 10.30 pm today, about 50 Km east of Odisha’s Paradip, 60 Km south-southeast of Dhamra and 170 km south-southwest of Sagar Island in West Bengal.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Odisha and West Bengal Coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said landfall is expected between Bhitarakanika and Dhamra between midnight & tomorrow morning while the core area of the wind to increase from midnight and the storm surge to intensify after midnight.