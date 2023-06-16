Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Over 900 Villages In Dark

Gujarat: Over 300 electric poles were uprooted hitting normal life in Gujarat after severe cyclone storm Biparjoy made landfall in the state on Thursday at around 6:30 pm, reported PTI.

The storm brought heavy rains in Kutch and other coastal areas. Hundreds of trees have got uprooted due to strong winds damaging the power supply in as many as 940 villages and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded. The wind speed went as high as 140 kmph.

As per an ANI, Alok Singh, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat said, “Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone’s death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages.”