Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall process to commence soon

Gujarat: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall will commence near Jakhau Port in Gujarat between 4 and 5 pm and continue until midnight. The cyclone will cross Saurashtra amd Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening. The IMD has warned of damages after the landfall.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall this evening between 4 and 5 pm in Gujarat. It will cross the Saurashtra-Kutch region and adjoining Pakistan coasts, bringing heavy rainfall and possible destruction to the area.

Preparations have been completed at Jamnagar airport to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy. NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued until June 16 and movement of all flights will be suspended from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Diesel and petrol required to operate the airport in case of emergency have also been stored. There is no aircraft in the parking area at the airport now, DK Singh, Director, Jamnagar Airport director said.

On Thursday morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to assess the situation regarding Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy, currently moving northeastward in the Arabian Sea, is expected to cross and make landfall at Jakhau Port in Kutch this evening.

The IMD issued a Red alert on Wednesday for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, warning that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy will pass through Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as the adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi, near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has cautioned about the likelihood of extensive damage to temporary housing structures, as well as the risk of trees and branches being uprooted due to the high-speed winds, high tides, and heavy rainfall associated with the cyclone.