Cyclone Biparjoy Hits Gujarat Coast At 130 KMPH; Over 1 Lakh Evacuated From Low-Lying Areas

Cyclone Biparjoy has commenced landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. The IMD expects the wind speed to be at 130 kmph. It may go up to 140-150 kmph.
The Saurashtra region comprises Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Surendranagar, and parts of Ahmedabad. Kutch is the largest district of India.
Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall process will commence near Jakhau Port today evening, and continue till midnight, says IMD.
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE.VSCS BIPARJOY at 1730IST today near lat 22.8N and lon 67.9E about 70km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),130km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. LANDFALL PROCESS HAS COMMENCED. pic.twitter.com/2vWIyVvJDF
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023
