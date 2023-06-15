Cyclone Biparjoy Hits Gujarat Coast At 130 KMPH; Over 1 Lakh Evacuated From Low-Lying Areas

Cyclone Biparjoy has commenced landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. The IMD expects the wind speed to be at 130 kmph. It may go up to 140-150 kmph.

The Saurashtra region comprises Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Surendranagar, and parts of Ahmedabad. Kutch is the largest district of India.

Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall process will commence near Jakhau Port today evening, and continue till midnight, says IMD.