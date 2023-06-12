Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’: Gujarat Put On Alert; Orange Warning Issued; Coastal Parts May Face Severe Damages

Ahmadabad: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to hit south-southwest Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

In view of the impending landfall, an orange alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.

Due to cyclonic activities, sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain “rough to very rough” till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). High tidal waves and rainfall were also witnessed in Mumbai as Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The weather agency has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen to not venture into the central Arabian sea, north Arabian sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15.

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June.

IMD also advised those out at sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore activities judiciously.

“In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly,” the IMD said.

At 4:30 pm on Sunday, the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east central Arabian Sea moved northeastward with a speed of 8 kmph.

It lays centred about 550 km west of Mumbai, 450 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 490 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 570 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch and 750 km south of Karachi in Pakistan, the Met department said.

“It is very likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” IMD said.

A cyclone moving over the land after its intensification in the ocean is said to make landfall when the centre of the storm (eye) moves across the coast.

Several districts of Gujarat, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot, may face damages on June 15.

The Gujarat government is deploying NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six districts before the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy makes landfall on the state coast.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has delegated the task of advance planning and disaster management to senior ministers of the state cabinet. These ministers will provide guidance and support to the district systems.