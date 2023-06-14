Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha put on hold

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Odisha has been put on hold in view of cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat on June 15.

Addressing a presser here on Wednesday, Odisha BJP General Secretary, Prithviraj Harichandan said that Shah was scheduled to visit Dhenkanal on June 17 and address a gathering as part of the party’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’.

The Union Minister’s visit to the state has been put on hold, Harichandan said adding that he will be visiting the state soon.

Harichandan, however, informed that BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting the state on June 22 to take part in the mass outreach campaign.