Cyclone Asani To Cross Odisha Coast As Deep Depression: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal will cross Odisha coast as deep depression.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the agency predicted.

The IMD further stated that the system is will pass around 78kms off the coast near Gopalpur in the morning of 12th May.

It is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in some areas of Odisha from today, the IMD added.

It will be the year’s first cyclonic storm to develop in the North Indian Ocean region, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In March this year, a system that had formed in the Bay of Bengal had strengthened up to a deep depression.