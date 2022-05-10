Cyclone Asani Not Likely To Intensify Further, To Weaken Gradually By May 12

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the stage of maximum intensification and it is likely to weaken gradually by May 12.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

The system is likely to weaken gradually from today and by May 12, it will turn into a depression.

The agency has issued heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha in connection with the system.