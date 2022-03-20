Cyclone Asani Nears, Heavy Rain Predicted For Andaman & Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: As the year’s first cyclonic storm Asani nears, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.

According to IMD, the low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has moved east-northeastwards and is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21.

In its bulletin, the IMD said, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around the morning of March 22.

Once the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named Asani, a name suggested by Sri Lanka, the weather agency also said.

The cyclone is expected to cause localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.