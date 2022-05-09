Cyclone Asani
Cyclone Asani lies about 680 km off Puri

By Haraprasad Das
79

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours; the system is about 680 km off Puri.

It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

 

 

 

