Cyclone Asani lies about 680 km off Puri

Bhubaneswar: Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours; the system is about 680 km off Puri.

#AsaniCyclone moved WNW with a speed of #25kmph during past #6Hrs & lay over WC adjoining SE BoB at 0530 hours IST & move NWwards till 10th May & reach WC & adjoining NW BoB off North AP & Odisha coasts. Likely to weaken gradually into a #CyclonicStorm during next #48hrs. pic.twitter.com/qQGVmx3AJO — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 9, 2022

It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.