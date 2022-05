Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 6 hours, and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Asani’.

Rainfall is likely to occur in Gajapati, Ganjam & Puri on May 10 (evening). 5 districts (Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur) to receive heavy rainfall on May 11.

Danger signal 1 has been hoisted for 4 ports in Odisha as Sea conditions will remain rough on May 9, 10 & 11.