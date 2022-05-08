Cyclone Asani Impact: Heavy Rain In Odisha, Bengal, Andhra From Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Asani could bring light to moderate rain with heavy rain in isolated areas in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday, the weather office announced today.

Deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified in to the cyclonic storm which is moving at 16kmph in northwest direction. It is at 970 km in southeast direction from Vishakapatnam & 1020 km in southeast direction from Puri, the weather office informed.

Rainfall will commence on Tuesday evening and a yellow warning has been issued for rainfall issued in 3 districts in Odisha- Gajpati, Ganjam & Puri. For Wednesday, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for 5 districts- Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack & Ganjam.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the weather office said, adding that intense downpour was also likely in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.