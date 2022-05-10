Cyclone Asani: Flight Operations At Visakhapatnam Airport Hit Amid Heavy Rainfall

Visakhapatnam: Several flights at Visakhapatnam airport were cancelled today amid heavy rainfall due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas informed that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals and departures, citing bad weather.

In addition to this, Air India and Air Asia have also cancelled a few flights, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.