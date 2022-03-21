Cyclone Asani: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands are bracing to bear the impact of Cyclone Asani, which is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain as the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm on Monday.
A list of helpline numbers has been shared by the administration on Twitter.
#CycloneAsani
Emergency control rooms are activated.
Important Numbers –
DIST. CONTROL ROOM (SA): 03192-238881/240127
FIRE : 101
DISASTER MGT. CONTROL ROOM: 03192-234287/240126
PBMC : 03192-231179
POLICE: 100
PWD: 9434274118
DSS: 03192-231794
PMB: 03192-233296 pic.twitter.com/hCWterkyyJ
— Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) March 18, 2022
DOs & DON’T s
Before the cyclone:
Ignore rumours and unverified information about the cyclone
Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for official updates on weather
Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS
Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers
Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival
Secure your house; carry out repairs; don’t leave sharp objects loose
Seek shelter at a safer place if you feel that your house won’t withstand a cyclone
Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy, keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and not venture out in the sea.
During and after the cyclone:
Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply
Keep all the doors and windows shut
Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid any infection
Rely only on official warning, listen to Radio for official updates
Do not enter damaged buildings, they may collapse anytime
Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects