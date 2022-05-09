Cyclone Asani: Distant Warning Signal 2 Hoisted At All Odisha Ports

Bhubaneswar: Distant Warning Signal No.2 (DW-2) has been hoisted at all ports of Odisha in view of the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ that lay centered at around 2.30 AM today over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from the evening of May 10.

As the sea condition is very likely to become high to very high, fishermen have been advised not to venture into Southeast and adjoining Southwest & Central Bay of Bengal on May 9, into westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and into Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return.