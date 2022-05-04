Cyclone Asani: Chief Secy Says Odisha Govt Prepared To Tackle Possible Cyclone

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is fully prepared to tackle the possible cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Wednesday.

Mohapatra said: “It is still unclear about the movement of the cyclonic storm. However, the collectors have been informed to stay alert and we hope to get a clear picture in the next two to three days.”

On the other hand Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said, “We are fully prepared to tackle the possible cyclonic storm.” Authorities will be asked to shift people living in low-lying areas to higher grounds, or cyclone shelters and arrangement will be made to provide cooked food, and drinking water, to the people,” he said.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) today said that the path and intensity of the probable cyclone is not clear. However, it will be known only after formation of low pressure area.

Once the low pressure forms, IMD will issue necessary forecast regarding its trajectory and pace, added the weather agency office.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation has formed over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region under the influence of the cyclonic circulation system around May 6, it said.

The IMD:GFS model based on 00 UTC of May 4 indicated that the forecasted system may move towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coast and make landfall around May 10.