Cyclone Alert! Khurda and Koraput District Admins Cancel Leave Of Employees Till Dec 5

Bhubaneswar: The district administration of Khurda and Koraput have cancelled the leaves of all the employees of the districts over the possible cyclonic storm that is expected to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around December 4.

The Khurda district administration has cancelled the leaves of all the district employees from December 3 to 5 in view of the heavy rainfall alert in the district for the next two days.

The Khordha district Collector also convened a preparatory meet with the Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to discuss the preparations in view of the Cyclone Jawad.

Similarly, the Koraput district administration has also cancelled the leaves of all the government officials in the district with immediate effect till December 5.

Meanwhile, the depression formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal yesterday has intensified into Deep Depression over westcentral adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning, said the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar today.