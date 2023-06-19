Cyclone Aftermath: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Heavy rains in Rajasthan caused water-logging in Ajmer creating flood-like situation in the city. The state has been witnessing heavy rains after Cyclone Biparjoy entered Rajasthan last week.

After making a landfall in Gujarat, the depression has now moved towards eastern parts of the desert from central and western parts, according to meteorological department officials. A government hospital in Ajmer was inundated as there was no let-up in rains in the state.

Videos shared on social media show knee-deep water logged in Ajmer. The rainwater also entered JLN Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

JLN Hospital Superintendent Dr Neeraj said water entered the orthopaedic ward of the hospital and 18 patients admitted there were shifted to two other wards.

“The water entered the hospital corridors and the orthopaedic ward. This happens when there is heavy rainfall in the area. The water has been cleared but the patients have not been shifted back to the ward yet. They are being treated in the other wards,” he told news agency PTI.

Flood-like situation also prevailed in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali districts that have been lashed by extremely heavy rainfall for two days, leaving many areas inundated and cutting off connectivity to several villages, the officials said.

Around 30 people were rescued in Pali and Jalore districts, Disaster Management and Relief Department secretary P C Kishan, the report added.

Earlier on Sunday, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) rescued 39 people from the flood-affected Od Basti in Jalore’s Bhinmal town.