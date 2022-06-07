Cyclist Killed In Road Mishap In Sonepur

Sonepur: A cyclist was killed in a road mishap near Singhijuba Chhak on Binika-Barpali road in Sonepur district.

According to reports, the incident took place when a speeding bike hits a cyclist near Singhijuba Chhak. Subsequently, the cyclist was killed on the spot while two others sustained grievous injuries.

the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.