Cyclist Crushed To Death Under Truck Wheels In Ganjam

Berhampur: A cycle-borne man was allegedly crushed To death by a truck near Digapahandi Bus stand in Behrampur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Mishra was riding his cycle to Punjikaya square when a truck hit him, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, the local police had reached the spot and seized the truck.

fumed over this incident, the locals of the area and Mishra’s family members have blocked the Behrampur-Digapahandi main road, demanding compensation for the next of the kin.

However, the body is still lying on the spot as the family members of the deceased have not allowed the police to recover the body.