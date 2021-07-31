Cyclist Connor Fields Out Of ICU After Suffering Brain Bleed In BMX Crash

Tokyo: American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of intensive care after suffering brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday’s Olympic event.

“The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue,” USA Cycling said on Saturday.

“After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared.”

Fields, one of the big favourites for gold in Tokyo, had already qualified for the final before suffering the horrible fall.