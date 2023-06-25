Cyber Scam: Bhubaneswar Woman Receives Call From Stranger, Loses Rs 1.5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar unearthed a massive cyber scam involving transaction of crore of rupees after a city-based woman lodged a complaint that she lost Rs 1.5 lakh to cyber scammers.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Ratna Tripathy of Bhubaneswar, the EOW launched investigation and found hundreds of people, across the country, are being extorted huge amount of money. As the scammers use the name of real NCB/ CBI/ ED/ IPS officer people tend to believe them as genuine, EOW stated.

Tripathy is the latest victim of the online scam. As per complaint, EOW registered a case and started investigation.

According to EOW, Tripathy received a phone call ( VoIP call) from a person who introduced himself as an employee of FedEx, Hyderabad, and told her that a parcel containing six Pass ports, one Laptop, five ATM Cards, 150 Gms. of Narcotics drugs had been sent to her and has been intercepted by NCB Mumbai officials.

When she denied sending or ordering any parcel, the caller asked her to come down personally to the Narcotic Bureau Cell Mumbai to clarify her point and if she cannot attend physically, she can be connected to Gill of Narcotic Bureau, Mumbai over Skype. If she ignores this she will be prosecuted under various charges including narcotics case and money laundering etc.

Accordingly, she connected to Skype, the site of Mumbai Narcotic Bureau and a person who introduced himself as Gill, Head of the Narcotic Bureau Cell, Mumbai, told her that a case of money laundering, Narcotics smuggling and violation of Crypto norm has been filed against her due to the illegal transactions through her Bank accounts.

Also they told her that she has links with Gangster Islam Malik. Then she was made to talk to one Dr. Balsing Rajput, IPS, DCP, Cyber Crime, who showed her a document issued by CBI and a letter with the seal of RBI that mentions her involvement in money laundering. He suggested her that if she wants to prove her innocence, she has to send an amount of Around Rs 1.5 lakh to the given account number of FDRBI of RBI for verification. Further, she was assured that if nothing illegal/suspicious is found with her Bank transactions, the amount will be immediately returned to her within 15 minutes.

Out of panic and shock, she sent the amount from her Bank accounts through UPI and IMPS. During the conversation for next 10 to 15 minutes, she was given the clean chit but the caller went off line, and her money was never returned as assured.

During investigation, it was found that it is a huge scam using the name of courier companies and faking as NCB, CBI, ED, Police officer etc.

It was found that the amount deposited by victim landed in a mule account of one Jagdamba Enterprises in Punjab. It was also found that scammers, in just 2-3 days, had extorted Rs 5.58 Crores (from many victims across the country using this single account).

However this money was further transferred to different mule accounts and ultimately a major chunk of this amount was withdrawn through ATM in Dubai, UAE.

During investigation, EOW, has frozen 17 bank accounts involved in this fraud. Further steps are being taken to identify the real mastermind of this scam and the fraudsters in Dubai.

Advisory

Never believe such callers/scammers. Nothing will happen if you have not done anything wrong. NCB/ CBI/ ED/ Police don’t make such calls or Skype Chats. Always insist on calling on normal phone call not VoIP/Whatsapp/ Skype etc Never transfer money unless you are 100% sure that this is not a scam. In case of video chat, insist on showing face of the caller. Doesn’t trust fake ID card/certificates shown on these Chats. Cross check it

with official websites.

If you find anything suspicious, please dial 1930 or file a complaint at

cybercrime.gov.in or report to local police or Dial 112