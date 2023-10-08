Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign starts In Udala with Cyclothon

Udala: With the primary objective of enhancing awareness and educating the public about the multifaceted aspects of cybercrime, Odisha Police has launched the Cyber Safety Campaign 2023. In order to make it wide and broad, every district is organizing a Cyber Safety Campaign programme.

In this series, Mayurbhanj’s Kaptipada Sub-Division has inaugurated with a Curtain Raiser Event-cum-cyclothon which was held in its sub-divisional headquarters Udala on Sunday morning.

The awareness event by various school & college students saw the esteemed presence of Udala MLA Bhaskar Chandra Madhei, Udala Ex-MLA Shrinath Soren, Udala NAC Chairperson, Pramila Panda, Vice Chairperson Lily Bhola, Udala Journalists Bhanja Kalakar Group and others.

The rally was flagged off by the guests at Udala Police station in the morning at 8 AM and awareness messages by the students and Police personnel including IIC, Udala PS Sri Banamali Barik were displayed on bi-cycles. Later, they disseminated awareness messages through audio, visual, and printed copies in local languages/dialects.

On the occasion, Cyber safety advisory Brochures were also launched which provide informative brochures providing practical tips and guidelines on how to stay safe online.

In this regard, the event coordinator and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sri Sarthak Ray said, “Prevention is Better than Cure and Cyber Safety for All. Kaptipada Police has geared up to welcome everyone to the Cyber Safety Campaign in our locality. Let’s all be part of it because it’s a shared responsibility.”

Sri Ray also extended an invitation to individuals of the sub-division who wish to actively participate in the campaign as cyber safety volunteers, aiding in spreading awareness and knowledge.

Reportedly, the Sub-Divisional Police Office here is going to organise educational dramas and recreational programs on the theme on the 11th of October. The cyber security campaign rathas will stop at public places like markets, haats, offices, and hamlets and play audio/video messages on cyber safety.

It is worth mentioning that on 30th September, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Cyber Safety Campaign at Kalinga Stadium. 34 Cyber Security Raths will travel to various schools, colleges, and panchayats across the state to spread awareness about cyber safety.

The objective of the Cyber Safety Campaign is to create a cyber-safe healthy society and protect people from cyber fraud. People are being informed to immediately call the 1930 toll-free number if they face cyber fraud.