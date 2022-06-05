Cyber Police Nab Man For Duping Job Aspirants In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A cyber fraudster has been arrested by the Cyber Police on Sunday for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees.

The accused, identified as Dilip Behera, has been apprehended for duping several people on the pretext of providing jobs in reputed companies.

According to reports, Dilip has duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing jobs in reputed companies like NALCO, Cimplex.

He was doing so by posting advertisements in various newspapers and receiving the payments online.

Based on complaints, a trap was laid and Dilip was nabbed tactfully. Four bank accounts of the accused have also been frozen by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.