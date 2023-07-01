Cyber Police Arrests 8 Fraudsters Running Online Investment Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Cyber Police of Commissionerate Police have arrested eight persons on charges of running an online investment scam and duping more than Rs 14 lakhs.

On the complaint of the complainant Mr Pramod Kumar Sahu, the Cyber Police station investigated the case and arrested 8 accused persons identified as Anil Hembram (35) of Balasore, Vivekananda Mallik (31) of Bhadrak, Sapan Kumar Dalei (40) of Balasore, Sunil Kumar Das (30) of Balasore, Bijan Kumar Panda (36) of Balasore, Rajesh Kumar Behera (35) of Sundargarh, Deepak Kumar Patel (38) of Sambalpur and Kamlesh Patel (34) of Sambalpur.

According to police, the scamsters sent a link online through WhatsApp and Telegram to like and share the videos sent through a “Work from Home” scheme, with the promise of providing Rs.50 per video. After first, they gained the trust of the complainant and provided the said amount accordingly.

At first, when people used to deposit small amounts of money, they used to add some commission to the account of the victim/victims along with the original amount. After instilling trust in this way, the accused persuaded them to invest more money.

But when the investors wanted to withdraw the money, they again promised to withdraw after investing more money, but in reality the victims could not withdraw the money.

In this way, the accused persons cheated a total of Rs 14,53,043 rupees from the victim through different accounts on various pretexts like commission, GST etc.

After the complaint of the incident, the Cyber Police started an investigation and were able to arrest eight accused persons involved in the case, freezed their accounts in various banks and also seized the SIMs used by them for this crime.

A total of Rs 6,32,800 in the account of the fraudsters has also been frozen in this series. During interrogation, the accused confessed their crime. Now further investigation of this case is going on, the Cyber Police said.