Cyber Frauds In Odisha: Victims Urged To Call 24 x7 Helpline Line- 1930

Bhubaneswar: 1930, the Cyber Crime Help Line of Odisha has become functional 24 x 7 from 04.08.2023. It was earlier functioning during office hours only. So now the victims of Cyber frauds in Odisha can call anytime and lodge a complaint.

Crime Branch in a press release has informed that the citizens who are cheated by cyber fraudsters should immediately dial 1930 without any delay. Swift reaction time (Golden Time) is the key to preventing the money from being siphoned off by fraudsters. The complainant/victim would be asked for some relevant information by the caller agents, who are trained police personnel. Thereafter, they would immediately generate the complaint in the portal and facilitate the blocking of the Bank Accounts of the fraudster and his associates. This to a large extent can prevent the money from being siphoned off. If money is already transferred, then it can be reverted back, if the complaint is lodged without delay. With the information provided by victims, the telephone nos. of cyber criminals can also be blocked to prevent further misuse.

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal held a review of the functioning of the Cyber Crime Unit of CID CB including the 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line on 26.04.2023. Following that, he approved the proposal to strengthen the Cyber Crime Unit of CID CB including the 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line with the attachment of additional manpower.

Today with the joining of additional manpower and technical upgradation, the 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line in Odisha has now become functional 24 x7.

It may be noted herein that in 2021, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was launched and Dial 1930 facility was established in Odisha for reporting of Financial Cyber Crimes through voice call.

The 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line for Odisha is managed by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police. In the year 2022, due to the efforts of 1930 Call Centre almost Rs. 1,56,68,569/- of cheated money was reverted back to the account of victims and Rs.3,94,26,107/- was prevented from being siphoned off by the cybercriminals. The Crime Branch is planning to add more phone lines and enhance the no. of caller agents in the 1930 Call Centre so that lines are not engaged and people do not need to wait.