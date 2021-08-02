Cyber Fraud: Criminals Loot Over Rs 1 Crore In July

Bhubaneswar: The Cyber cell of Commisionerate police on Monday informed that over Rs 1.1 crore including Rs 55.68 lakhs from Bhubaneswar was looted through various cyber frauds in the month of July.

In a media release, the help desk of the department said that Rs 8.56 lakh has been retrieved from the cyber fraudsters so far.

Monthly Summary Of Cyber Help Desk, Bhubaneswar U.P.D For The Month Of JULY 2021

1. Total Call Received In This Month – 370

2. Call Received from Bhubaneswar Only- 230

3. Call received from other parts of the Odisha- 140

Type Of Fraud –

i) UPI Fraud- (BBSR-110)

ii) Credit/Debit Card Fraud- (BBSR-76)

iii) Other Calls Received – (BBSR-44)

Total fraud amount Details – Rs.1,10,85,654/-

Fraud Amount For BBSR –Rs.55,59,078/

6. Refund Amount/Blocked Amount – Rs.08,56,550/-

7. Cases Registered In The Month of June -15

No of Cybersafe Tickets Generated – 64(Numbers Blocked)

