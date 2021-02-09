Cyber criminals targeting Odisha: Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said the Cyber Help Desk here has received 1207 fraud calls from outside the state in a month.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Sarangi said these calls have mainly originated from Jamtara in Jharkhand, Deoghar in Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh border regions, Noida, Kerala and Rajasthan.

The police commissioner said 239 SIMs were blocked for cheating people. He said over Rs 52.16 lakh were swindled from Bhubaneswar people.

The city of Bhubaneswar has received 839 calls from outside and added that 289 UPI transactions have been swindled. Sarangi said people have become aware of the fact that sharing credit or debit card numbers will be dangerous.

The Police Commissioner said they have successfully blocked over Rs 7.19 lakh which was defrauded by cybercriminals. He said Cuttack has a cyber police station, but the capital city does not have one and added that a cyber police station will be set up here in 2021.

Sarangi has asked the people to contact police over 7440006709 mobile no, as quick as possible, to enable police to act swiftly and block the account from being defrauded.