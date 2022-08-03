CWG 2022 Weightlifting: India’s Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze

Birmingham: India’s Lovepreet Singh won bronze in the men’s 109kg weightlifting final event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Lovepreet Singh pulled off a remarkable lift of 355kg to make into third place.

The Indian weightlifter started with 157kg and successfully lifted 161 and 163kg in snatch. He began his clean and jerk with 185kg and took it to 189kg and finished with 192kg in clean and jerk.

Cameron’s Junior Periclex Nyabeyeu clinched the gold medal after lifting a total of 361 kg while Jack Opeloge of Samoa won the silver medal with a total of 358 kg.