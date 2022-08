Birmingham: India’s Vikas Thakur won the silver medal in the men’s 96kg category Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Vikas lifted a combined weight of 346kg(155kg in the Snatch and 199kg in the Clean and Jerk) to finish second.

This is Vikas Thakur’s third Commonwealth Games medal as he won silver in Glasgow 2014 and bronze in Gold Coast 2018