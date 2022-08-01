CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver, Vijay Kumar Yadav Wins Bronze In Judo

Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam won her second silver at the Commonwealth Games after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in the women’s 48kg final at the CWG 2022 on Monday.

The bout went into a golden point after it remained 0-0 at the end of 4 minutes. With an attacking move enough to seal the gold medal, Shushila Devi lost the bout after being subject to a throwdown from her opponent.

Shushila had reached the finals of the Women’s 48 kg category after beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semi-final by an ippon. An Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his/her opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on his back.

Judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav produced a superb performance to win the bronze medal with a win over Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the men’s 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Vijay had reached the bronze medal match with a win by ‘Waza Ari’ over Dylon Munro of Scotland. A ‘waza-ari’ is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.