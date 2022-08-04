CWG 2022: Rohan Dennis Secures Time Trial Double Gold For Australia

Birmingham: Rohan Dennis secured the time trial double for Australia with victory on the streets of Wolverhampton.

The Australian took advantage of an early crash from Geraint Thomas as the Welshman could not make up the time lost after he overcooked a corner and crashed into a barrier.

Dennis completed the 37.4km course in a time of 46:21.24, 26.28 seconds clear of England’s Fred Wright, who claimed silver. Thomas had to settle for bronze, 28.49 adrift of Dennis.