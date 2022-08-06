CWG 2022: Ravi Dahiya bags gold, Pooja Gehlot settles for bronze in wrestling

Birmingham: Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a gold medal in the freestyle 57kg weight category in wrestling with a 10-0 victory in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya beat two-time reigning CWG medalist and Nigerian opponent Ebikewenimo Welson (NIG) by 10-0 and bagged the Gold Medal. Dahiya was dominant right from the start of the match and he did a clean sweep of winning it 10-0.

Besides, Pooja Gehlot won a bronze medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling. She defeated Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio Lemofack 12-2 and won the bout by technical superiority.

India also won two silver medals in track and field events. Priyanka Goswami finished second in the 10km race walk event, while Avinash Sable achieved the same in 3000m steeple chase.

The men’s Lawn’s Bowls team also won a silver in the men’s four event. Jaismine settled for bronze after going down 2-3 against England’s Gemma Paige Richardson in the women’s 57-60kg semifinal.