CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet-led Indian Contingent Finishes Rally | See Pics

Birmingham: The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games began on Thursday amid much fanfare and in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators, showcasing the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK. As far as India is concerned, its double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were chosen as the country’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Drummer-percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh started things off at the Alexander Stadium, and then, Indian classical vocalist and composer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead, the section intended to showcase the diversity of the city.

All set for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/2pWHqCxIMf — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 28, 2022

It's time for the America's to take to the stage. 🏟️ Featuring @CwthSportCAN, @BAHNOC, Guyana and the Falkland Islands who know how to make an entrance. 🙌 #CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/gKDMd2SeKj — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 28, 2022

Neeraj Chopra was the designated flag bearer for India in the opening ceremony, but he suffered an injury during the World Athletics Championships, where he won the silver medal. He had to pull out of CWG 2022 due to the injury.

Some prominent names in the squad besides Olympic medallists were PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Women’s T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

Indian women’s cricket team will make their CWG debut against Australia on Friday. While the women’s hockey team will take on Ghana.

More than 5,000 athletes are ready for action in the English city of Birmingham from Friday at a Commonwealth Games lacking many track and field superstars but still bragging elite performers.