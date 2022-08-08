PV Sindhu
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Clinches Her First-ever Commonwealth Singles Gold

By Pragativadi News Service
63

Birmingham: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched her first singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday after she defeated Canada’s Michelle Li in the finals.

Sindhu outclassed Li with 21-15, 21-13 scoreline.

This is Sindhu’s fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events added to her bronze from 2014 and silver from 2018.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen would also be eyeing a gold medal.

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also play their final.

