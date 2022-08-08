CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Clinches Her First-ever Commonwealth Singles Gold

Birmingham: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched her first singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday after she defeated Canada’s Michelle Li in the finals.

Sindhu outclassed Li with 21-15, 21-13 scoreline.

This is Sindhu’s fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events added to her bronze from 2014 and silver from 2018.

GLORY FOR SINDHU🔥@Pvsindhu1 wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the #CommonwealthGames2022 With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold🥇 to her long list of monumental achievements🤩 Many Congratulations Champ👍🏻🤩#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/s7ZyiDxV2w — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen would also be eyeing a gold medal.

The men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also play their final.