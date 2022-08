Birmingham: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu outclassed Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min and stormed into the finals of the women’s singles of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Sunday.

Now reaching the finals, Sindhu has assured India of a medal.

PV Sindhu faced a tough challenge and clinched the first game 21-19 in a closely fought contest. She managed to continue the same in the second and led 11-9 at the changeover. She later cruised to go on and win 19, 21-17.