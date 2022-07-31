CWG 2022: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Odisha CM Congratulate Jeremy Lalrinnunga For Bagging Gold In Weightlifting

New Delhi: President of India Darupdai Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning a gold medal in the men’s 67kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age, he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

President Draupadi Murmu also congratulated the weightlifter and tweeted, “Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at @CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite an injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions. Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the second Gold for India on his debut at the Commonwealth Games. He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulate @raltejeremy on winning the second #Gold for #India on his debut at #CommonwealthGames. May he continue to shine and achieve bigger milestones in his sporting career. Wish him all the best for the future.”

19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the second gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by setting a CWG record in the men’s 67kg weightlifting final on Sunday. In his first appearance in the Games, Jeremy set a new Commonwealth Games record of 300kg overall (140kg snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).

Jeremy overcame what looked like cramps after setting a new snatch Games record with the 140kg lift. He went for 154kg in his first attempt in the clean and jerk and fell on his knees on the podium, wincing in pain. However, he came out for the 2nd lift and completed the successful lift of 160kg, which was still 7kg less than his personal best.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who also won the Commonwealth Championship title in the same weight in Tashkent last year, lifted a record 140kg in the snatch before a further 160kg in the clean and jerk to set a Commonwealth target of 300kg.

Lalrinnunga was thankful his prayers were answered after claiming victory, admitting he overcame injury to triumph, saying: “I am very proud. I have had an elbow injury for a while, but I prepared well and tried very hard today.

