CWG 2022: Pooja Gehlot, Vinesh Phogat Among Wrestlers Selected To Represent India

New Delhi: The Indian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2022 was announced today.

Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 Kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Divya Kakran (68 Kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 Kg) have been selected to represent India at Commonwealth Games 2022, which will be held from July 25 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Players going to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu – Women’s 49kg

Bindyarani Devi – Women’s 55kg

Poppy Hazarika – Women’s 59kg

Usha Kumara – Women’s 87kg

Poornima Pandey – Female + 87 kg

Sanket Mahadev – Men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikant Singh – Men’s 55kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga – Men’s 67kg

Achinta Shuli – Men’s 73kg

Ajay Singh – Men’s 81kg

Vikas Thakur – Men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul – Men’s 96kg

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Female)

Akash Kashyap (Female)

Treesa Jolly (Female)

Gayatri Gopichand (Female)

Ashwini Ponnappa (Female)

Lakshya Sen (Male)

Kidambi Srikanth (Male)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Male)

Chirag Shetty (Male)

B Sumeeth Reddy (Male)