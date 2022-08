Birmingham: Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran reached the quarterfinals of the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Friday.

The Indian duo defeated the Nigerian duo of Ojomu Ajoke and Omotayo Olajide in straight games.

In the pre-quarterfinals, the Indian pair defeated their opponent by 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-1) scoreline.