CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls: India Women Scripts History, Beat New Zealand To Enter Final

Birmingham: The Indian women team scripted history on Monday as it defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) here.

With this win, India secured a medal in the event

The team consisting of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) secured a 16-13 win against New Zealand.

India will face South Africa in the finals.

The Indian team had earlier defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarter-finals.

Lawn Bowls is one of the oldest sport in the Commonwealth Games and has been part of it since its inaugural edition in 1930. It is played on a green stretch of land and involves rolling a bowl towards a smaller stationary target ball called ‘the Jack’. During the game, one has to roll one’s bowl so that it comes near to the target.