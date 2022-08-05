CWG 2022: India’s Sudhir Wins Historic Gold In Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting

Birmingham: India’s Sudhir won a historic gold medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting and also scripted a Commonwealth Games record with is total points of 134.5. Sudhir lifted 208kg in his first attempt and then went into the lead with his second lift of 212kg.

The 27-year-old Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, has an impairment due to the effects of polio. He opened India’s para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG.

Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.