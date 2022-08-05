Deepak Punia
BreakingSportTop News

CWG 2022: India’s Deepak Punia dethrones Pakistan’s Md Inam as 86kg wrestling champ

By Pragativadi News Service
72

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beat two-time reigning CWG Champion Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Final event to clinch the gold medal.

This is Team India’s 9th Gold Medal and 3rd in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022

The 23-year-old Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia defeated the Pakistani veteran 3-0 to continue India’s medal streak

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7254 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking