CWG 2022: India’s Deepak Punia dethrones Pakistan’s Md Inam as 86kg wrestling champ

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beat two-time reigning CWG Champion Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Final event to clinch the gold medal.

This is Team India’s 9th Gold Medal and 3rd in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022

