CWG 2022: India’s Deepak Punia dethrones Pakistan’s Md Inam as 86kg wrestling champ

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beat two-time reigning CWG Champion Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Final event to clinch the gold medal.
This is Team India’s 9th Gold Medal and 3rd in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022
The 23-year-old Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia defeated the Pakistani veteran 3-0 to continue India’s medal streak
That’s another 🥇 added by @deepakpunia86 to team 🇮🇳 #medaltally @birminghamcg22 . This is Team India’s 9th Good Medal and 3rd 🥇 in wrestling 🤼♀️ at the #commonwealthgames2022 #ekindiateamindia #b2022 pic.twitter.com/6rWEDrmHjd
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 5, 2022
