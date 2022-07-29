CWG 2022: Indian Women’s Table Tennis Team Beats South Africa 3-0

Birmingham: The Indian women’s table tennis team opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a flawless display against South Africa in a 3-0 win in Birmingham on Friday.

India, which began with Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison in the doubles event, downed the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Manika Batra was next in the singles, and the 27-year-old brushed past Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 before Sreeja Akula sealed the fate of the tie with another 3-0 victory over Danisha Patel.

The women’s team will next face Fiji at 8.30 pm. Meanwhile, the men’s team will square off against Barbados at 4.30 pm.