CWG 2022: Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team Storm Into Semifinals

Birmingham: India stormed into the men’s table tennis team’s semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third last-eight tie on Sunday.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai secured a doubles win over Ramhimlian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy in the first game while Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran won their singles match to seal the deal and progress to the final four stages.

The Indian contingent had a day to forget on Saturday as the women’s team crashed out of the tournament with a loss to Malaysia.

The win on Sunday does bring in a lot of happiness for the fans after Manika Batra and co’s exit in the quarterfinals.