Birmingham: The Men’s 4 x 400m Relay – Round 1 – Heat 2 featuring India’s Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Amoj Jacob finished second in Heat 2.

With this qualifying mark, the India team advanced into the finals of the Men’s 4x400m Relay of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian quartet were fourth before Jacob overtook the runners from Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago. The team managed a time of 3:06.97 seconds to enter the finals of the tournament.