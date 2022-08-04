CWG 2022: Hima Das Qualifies For 200m Semi-Finals

Birmingham: Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Hima clocked 23.42s in the heat no. 2.

At least six athletes clocked better timing as compared to the Indian sprinter.

While Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1), Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) were superb with their timings.

There are six heats lined up in the women’s 200m and the top 16 will qualify for the semi-final.