CWG 2022: England Defend Men’s 4x100m Title

Birmingham: England stormed to victory in the men’s 4x100m final to successfully defend the title they won at Gold Coast 2018.

The England team of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Ojie Edoburun came home in a time of 38.85 seconds.

It was a dominant run from the home favourites, with Hughes’ powerful second leg giving them an advantage they never looked like relinquishing.

Edoburun sealed the win on the anchor leg, holding off Trinidad and Tobago who took silver, with bronze going to Nigeria.

England had to settle for silver in the women’s 4x100m relay as Nigeria charged to an impressive victory.

Tobi Amusan, fresh from winning 100m hurdles gold earlier on Saturday, got the team off to a flyer before a powerful third leg from Rosemary Chukwuma gave the team an unassailable advantage.

For England, individual bronze medallist Daryll Neita was left with too much to do on the anchor leg as the defending champions had to settle for silver.

Jamaica nipped in to pinch silver from Australia on the line thanks to a phenomenal anchor leg from 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.