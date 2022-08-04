CWG 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine, Sagar Enter Semies, Assured Of Medals

Birmingham: Indian boxer Amit Panghal assured himself of a Commonwealth Games medal with a comprehensive win over Lennon Mulligan of Scotland as he stormed into the men’s flyweight (51kg) semifinals on Thursday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Mulligan of Scotland via a unanimous verdict.

Super Heavyweight boxer Sagar Ahlawat ensured the sixth medal for India from the boxing ring after winning his (+92kg) quarter-final against Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Earlier, Sagar defeated India’s No. 1 super heavyweight and 2020 Tokyo quarterfinalist Satish Kumar 5-0 and reigning national champion Narender in the trials for men’s +92kg to book his place for the Commonwealth Games.

Similarly, Jaismine Lamboriya ensured the fifth medal for India from the boxing ring after winning her lightweight (60 kg) quarter-final against Troy Garton of New Zealand.